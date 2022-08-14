Why Prophet Ajagurajah wants GFA to change the name of Black Stars

Prophet Ajagurajah

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah has charged the Ghana Football Association to change the name of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement names have meaning and claimed no star gives off dark light so the name should be changed.



The team is nicknamed the Black Stars after the Black Star of Africa in the flag of Ghana.



"There’s no star that is black, there’s no star that gives off black light, they all give off a bright light, why would you name yourself Black Stars?" he quizzed.



The Ghana national football team which is named the Black stars was founded in 1950.

Prior to 1957, the team played as the Gold Coast. The team is a member of both FIFA and CAF.



Ghana qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in 2006. The team has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times (in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982) and has been runner-up five times (in 1968, 1970, 1992, 2010, and 2015).



At the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, they became only the third African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and in 2014 they competed in their third consecutive World Cup.