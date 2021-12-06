Why Richard Attah missed Hearts Oak’s game against JS Saoura

Richard Attah was left out of the squad for the game
Richard Baidoo replaced Attah in the goal post
Hearts of Oak lost 4-0 to JS Saoura
Hearts of Oak’s first-choice goalkeeper Richard Attah was left out of the team’s squad for their second leg game against JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Despite making the trip with the team, the former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper was not in post for the Phobians in the CAF club competition.
Attah was replaced in post by goalkeeper Richard Baidoo who conceded 4-0 goals against the Algerians in the game that was played on Sunday.
Although the club has not issued an official reason why the 26-year-old was not in the post on Sunday, unconfirmed reports from Asempa FM indicate that the goalkeeper fell ill after the team arrived in Algeria.
According to Asempa FM, Richard Attah was admitted at the hospital in Bechar due to malaria which he suffered during the trip to the North African country.
- Hearts of Oak exit CAF Confederation Cup after 4-0 loss to JS Saoura
- Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s 4-0 loss to JS Saroua in CAF Confederations Cup
- Hearts of Oak trolled on social media after 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura
- All you do is to complain - Hearts coach tears into players after Saroua defeat
- Hearts of Oak brought their juju to Algeria- JS Souara
- Read all related articles