Why Ronaldinho and Neymar are trending on social media

Brazil legend, Ronaldinho and second highest scorer in Brazil history, Neymar

Brazil legend, Ronaldinho and the country's second highest scorer, Neymar are in the trends on Ghana Twitter as football fans debate who among the two is better.

It's been a heated argument on Twitter with divided opinions regarding the two football superstars.



The argument has its birth in a post made by TalkSports, which asked football fans to choose between Neymar and Ronaldinho in their prime.



The section who are for Ronaldinho argues that bar goals and assists, in terms of talent, the Barcelona legend and one-time Ballon d'Or winner is heads and shoulders above Neymar.



On the other hand, those who are for Neymar also argue that the numbers speak for themselves and that the Paris Saint-German star is better than Ronaldinho.



Below are arguments about who is a better footballer between Ronaldinho and Neymar





Ronaldinho nor go win ballon d’Or in Messi - Ronaldo era if he dey aa eii ????????????



People dey chat oo Modric sef have won it( not sayin he didn’t deserve it) — Bengazy???? (@_yawwjunior) August 12, 2022

The only thing Ronaldinho does better than Neymar is smiling and laughing on the pitch — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) August 12, 2022

Ronaldinho made me love Barcelona. Never knew a day would come people would compare Neymar to him. — Edward Asare (@EdwardAsare) August 12, 2022

Neymar plays the samba football better than Ronaldinho. Neymar is the second greatest Brazilian player in my books — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) August 12, 2022

neymar jr is better than ronaldinho, make the old gee tax no lie you???????? — DisTurB???? (@DisTurB____) August 12, 2022

2022 and some football fans still think Ronaldinho is better than Neymar because he showboats and smiles a lot ???????????? — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) August 12, 2022

Barca fans want to slander Ronaldinho using stats but when you take their players and drag them with stats they pull the “You don’t watch ball” card ???????? how on earth will u pick Neymar over Ronaldinho????? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) August 12, 2022

The only footballer who’s better than Neymar is Messi. There’s no way Ronaldinho can be better than Neymar. — Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) August 12, 2022

Neymar's Idol is Ronaldinho, so this comparison no dey make sense. Ronaldinho is miles ahead of Neymar!!! — ???????????????????????????????? (@drayy09) August 12, 2022

Neymar doing what Ronaldinho did and doing it better but you people say he’s not a serious footballer haha — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) August 12, 2022

Neymar >>>> Ronaldinho Lampard >>>>> Xavi + iniesta



Ronaldo >>>> Messi



Neymay>>>> Pele



I mean Neymar is the best Brazilian ever ????



If you disagree with any of the above football is not for you try cricket ???? or something else ???????????? — KêNt???? (@_mfkent) August 12, 2022

People started supporting Barcelona because of Ronaldinho. Only the indomie generation will choose Neymar over him. — ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) August 12, 2022

EE/KPE