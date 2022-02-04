Why Sammy Kuffour has his children's name on his cars number plates

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Osei Kuffour the only football start among East Legon Executive Club

Business Mogul Kwame Despite celebrates 60th birthdays in grand style



East Executive Club grabs headlines for outstanding turn up at Kwame Despite's birthday party



Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, is one of the richest sportsmen in Ghana, and just like many wealthy people, he loves to live a preferential life.



The ex-Bayern Munich defender uses customized number plates for his cars, which have the names of his children.



Speaking about what seems to be a treat for his children, Kuffour said it's his duty to make life easy for his kids.



TWI NEWS

“My children are everything to me because they didn’t ask me to bring them into this world. I brought them so I need to just provide for them, I need to be there for them. It’s a bit challenging." he told Gil Media



The one time UEFA champions league winner explained that having his children’s names as number plates is one of his tricks to get them to be competitive.



“I told them if you do well in school, I’ll put your name there so it’s a competition for them…naming the cars after my children is a privilege for me.”



Osei Kuffour is the only football star among a popular group of rich people called "East Legon Executive Club".



To be a member of the group, one needs to clock a certain threshold.



The group got people talking when they turned up in style at the birthday party of Ghanaian business mogul, Kwame Despite, who turned 60 on February 2, 2022.