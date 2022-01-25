Why Sports Minister cannot sack Milovan Rajevac

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Sports Ministry directs FA to review Milovan Rajevac’s performance

Minister demands dissolution of Black Stars management committee



Milovan Rajevac reportedly sacked



In their press statement after the engagement with the Ghana Football Association on Friday, January 21, 2021, the Ministry of Youth and Sports said everything but fell short of one thing which was an explicit order to the FA to sack Milovan Rajevac.



The Ministry’s position on Milovan Rajevac was succinctly stated in the statement and one needs no further English lessons to decode it.



The statement which was released on the instruction of Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif contained all that he thinks about Ghana’s poor showing in Cameroon, except one thing – sack the man who headed the technical team.

Despite being ‘disappointed with the abysmal’ performance of the team in Cameroon, the ministry could not openly make such calls as that would have courted the attention of the Federation of International Football Association.



FIFA’s wrath could have been incurred as any such move would have amounted to interference in the activity of an independent federation by a third party.



FIFA frowns on interference and in Article 17 of its regulations states that “each member shall manage its affairs independently and with no influence from third parties."



This article also has support from Article 13 which charges member federations to “manage their affairs independently and ensure that their own affairs are not influenced by any third parties.



These laws abhor interference of any kind and any direct order by the Ministry to the Federation could amount to interference which could earn Ghana a FIFA ban from international competitions including the World Cup and AFCON.

What can the Sports Ministry do



It’s quite obvious that the Sports Minister is not satisfied with Milovan Rajevac’s performance and want him out.



What the Ministry can do if they want to avoid a FIFA ban is to continue engaging with the FA and make them see reason in sacking Milovan Rajevac.



In the extreme circumstance, the Ministry which pays the salary of all national team coaches can decide to starve the FA of Milo’s salaries which will then force the FA to act.



The Ministry can also throw caution to the wind and make public demand of Milo’s sacking which will draw FIFA’s wrath and possibly earn Ghana a ban.