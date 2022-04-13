10
Why Sulley Muntari has been sued by Italian businessman

Ghanaian midfielder and player of Accra Hearts of Oak, Sulley Ali Muntari, has been sued by a businessman, Rodrigo Renato Gianno, at the High Court.

According to the plaintiff, the footballer owes him an amount of €97,320, which amount he has refused to pay.

He, therefore, is asking the court to compel the footballer to pay up all his money.

Rodrigo Renato Gianno according to a myjoyonline reportage sighted by GhanaWeb explained, the former Black Stars player contracted him to book and pay for various airline tickets and various hotel rooms for himself, his family and friends between 2015 and 2017.

After doing the work for Muntari, he refused to pay him [businessman] the cost incurred which is the stated amount.

"Gianno says cheques issued by the footballer to pay the said amounts were all dishonoured by the banks," the report indicated.

Rodrigo Renato Gianno noted in his writ that, Sulley Ali Muntari when he was contacted, acknowledged the debt and promised the businessman that he will pay.

The businessman observed that, after suing the footballer at the Court of Milan in 2019 and getting a judgement in his favour, his money has not been paid by Muntari.

He is, therefore, asking the High Court to rule that he [the businessman] is entitled to recover the amount owed him as well as interest on the amount plus general damages for breach of contract.

