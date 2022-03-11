1
Menu
Sports

Why Sulley Muntari will miss Hearts of Oak game against Aduana - Reports

Sulley Muntari 657658 Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts beat WAFA in Accra

Hearts of Oak depart to Dormaa ahead of Aduana clash

Aduana hold Hearts to draw in Accra

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari is said to miss the club's Ghana Premier League week 20 fixture against Aduana Stars.

It has been reported that Sulley's unavailability for the game is on the account of the unavailability of flights operating from Accra to Dorma. Muntari, hence, did not travel with the squad.

Muntari has played in six matches for Hearts of Oak since joining the club two months ago.

Only one of the six matches was played outside Accra. That is Hearts of Oak's game against Real Tamale United in Tamale.

There are active flights from Accra to Tamale and therefore Muntari made the trip.

Nonetheless, Hearts of Oak via a video posted on social media have already set off for their trip to Dormaa ahead of the game on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The first leg of the fixture ended one-all at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While Hearts will be looking to build on their moment from the win over WAFA, Aduana Stars will be hoping to win to close in on league leaders Asante Kotoko.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC
Related Articles: