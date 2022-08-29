0
Menu
Sports

Why Thomas Partey did not play for Arsenal against Fulham

Thomas Partey 098765 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey missed Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Partey was forced to miss the game due to an injury sustained in training the day before.

"Thomas Partey misses out due to a tight right thigh from Friday’s training session," the club statement reads.

The Ghanaian's return date is currently unknown, but according to multiple reports, his injury is minor and he could return in Arsenal's next game.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes secured a difficult narrow victory for the Gunners, allowing them to maintain their strong start to the season.

Arsenal have now stretched their winning streak to four games, the only side yet to drop a point in the new season.

The North London side will face Aston Villa on August 31, 2022, at the Emirates on matchday 5 of the English Premier League.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr hospitalised in Rome following a heart complication
How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp
Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo
‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto
Antoine Semenyo strikes again in English Championship
19 entities you should avoid taking loans from - BoG to public
‘I’m sick’: Odike has responded to our summons via a rep – Samanhene
Related Articles: