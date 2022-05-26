Why Thomas Partey is not in Ghana's squad for AFCON qualifiers, four-nation tourney

Deputy Black Stars skipper Thomas Partey

Ghana’s squad for the doubleheader against Madagascar and Central African Republic and the four-nation tournament in Japan came without influential and deputy captain, Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder who scored the goal that secured Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup was conspicuously missing from the 33-man team announced by Otto Addo on Thursday, May 26, 2022.



A report by 442GH indicates that Arsenal requested of the Ghana Football Association to excuse the midfielder from the latest call-ups.



The report states that Partey who is in the final stages of recovery from an injury he sustained in April during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace was deemed to be unfit by the Premier League side.



The 28-year-old was dropped from the squad for precautionary measures as the team want to manage his situation.



Partey missed Arsenal’s last seven matches due to injury in April with fans citing his absence as the reason for their failure to qualify for the World Cup.



The Black Stars will begin the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1 before taking on Central Africa Republic four days later. The four-time AFCON champions will also take part in a 4-nation tournament in Japan as part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

Below is the full squad



GOALKEEPERS Jojo Wollacott- Swidon Town Abdul Manaf Nurudeen- Eupen Lawrence Ati-Zigi- St. Gallen Richard Ofori- Orlando Pirates



Defenders Denis Odoi- Club Brugge Alidu Seidu- Clermont Foot Gideon Mensah- Bordeaux Abdul Baba Rahman- Reading Abdul Mumin- Vitoria Guimaraes Daniel Amartey- Leicester City Joseph Aidoo- Celta Vigo Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew



MIDFIELDERS Iddrisu Baba- Mallorca Edmund Addo- Sheriff Tiraspol Elisha Owusu – KAA Gent Mohammed Kudus- Ajax Daniel Kofi Kyereh- St. Pauli Mubarak Wakaso- Shenzhen



WINGERS Joseph Paintsil- Genk Andre Ayew- Al Sadd Augustine Okrah- Bechem United Osman Bukari- Nantes Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Sporting CP Kamaldeen Sulemana- Stade Rennes Yaw Yeboah- Columbus Crew Christopher Antwi-Adjei- Bochum



STRIKER Jordan Ayew- Crystal Palace Daniel Afriyie- Hearts of Oak Felix Afena Gyan- AS Roma Kwesi Okyere Wriedt- Holstien Kiel Antoine Semenyo- Bristol City Benjamin Tetteh- Yeni Malatyaspor Braydon Manu- SV Darmstadt

