12
Menu
Sports

Why Thomas Partey is trending on social media

Thomas Partey22 Thomas Partey

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, is currently trending on Twitter.

The dominance of Partey's name in the top trends on social media is due to some allegations leveled against him by a social media user with the name @deffonotchaur"

The wild allegations made against Partey by the user with the name @deffonotchaur has generated wild reactions on social media.

Whereas some persons are siding with the lady, others believe it could be a plot to ruin the career of the 29-year-old Ghanaians.

Arsenal fans and Ghanaians on social media are heavily divided on the issues raised by the lady.

Whereas some want the midfielder to be sidelined by the club, others hold that until proven guilty, Partey should be allowed to enjoy his game.

Below are some posts





















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service