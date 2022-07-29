Why Thomas Partey is trending on social media

Thomas Partey

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, is currently trending on Twitter.

The dominance of Partey's name in the top trends on social media is due to some allegations leveled against him by a social media user with the name @deffonotchaur"



The wild allegations made against Partey by the user with the name @deffonotchaur has generated wild reactions on social media.



Whereas some persons are siding with the lady, others believe it could be a plot to ruin the career of the 29-year-old Ghanaians.



Arsenal fans and Ghanaians on social media are heavily divided on the issues raised by the lady.



Whereas some want the midfielder to be sidelined by the club, others hold that until proven guilty, Partey should be allowed to enjoy his game.

Rape?? Then Thomas partey really fokop. The girl drop screen recording all. Ain’t no way your man can escape from this. He’s finished at this point???? — LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) July 28, 2022

Them say Partey ein English is made in Ashaiman market. The way he Dey abuse the English seff be rape hmm pic.twitter.com/0tOTIBA34k — Don (@Opresii) July 28, 2022

Thomas Partey was released by police, his name was never mentioned publicly, it appears the charges were dropped… So in a bid to simply ruin him because she didn’t ruin him with the law she’s using social media. He should take her to court for harassment and slander — Stevie G ???? (@SteviestStevie) July 28, 2022

Ladies must learn more on how to initiate sexual interccourse to save men from future sexual abuse claims. OR



Both should sign a legal doc. at home each time you want to have sex to prove consent of the woman. Innocent men are also in jail



Hello Thomas Partey... — Mawunya (@Mawunya_) July 29, 2022

People are going to act like Partey is innocent because he can’t be charged, this world is properly fucked up



The legal system is broken.. — Frank ???????? (@UTDFrankie) July 28, 2022

She even forced Partey to speak English… that is an abuse — Don (@Opresii) July 28, 2022