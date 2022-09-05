2
Why Thomas Partey trended after Arsenal defeat to Manchester United

Partey is due to return this week

Despite not playing a role in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, September 4, 2022, Thomas Partey was up in the trends on social media.

Arsenal fans, in brooding over the defeat against Manchester United, are lamenting the absence of the Ghanaian midfielder.

As Belgian midfielder, Sambi Lokonga huffed and puffed, Arsenal fans were filled with memories of Thomas Partey anchoring their midfield.

They believe that the presence of the former Atletico Madrid man would have swung the game in Arsenal’s favor and given them a big win.

Others are blaming him for the defeat, criticizing coach Mikel Arteta and Technical Director Edu Gaspar for not finding a replacement for Partey whose Arsenal career has been plagued by injuries.

A section of the Arsenal fans are also hopeful that Partey will recover soon and assume his starting place and help Arsenal achieve success.

New Manchester United player Antony scored on his debut as Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season.

Marcus Rashford bagged a brace as Bukayo Saka grabbed his first goal of the season for Arsenal who are still leading the Premier League table.

Reports however indicate that the Ghanaian player will return from injury this week and train ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League opener on Thursday.

