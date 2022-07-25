Why can't you work with any coach? - Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah asked

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko Management Member, Yamoah Ponko wants CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah to come out to clear the air about the reported series of issues that led to the verbal resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum was reported to have resigned verbally in zoom with the board and management of Asante Kotoko after most of his proposal ahead of the upcoming season was turned down on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



A worried Yamoah Ponko wondered why the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led administration has failed to maintain a coach for more than a year since taking over from George Amoako's administration while reacting to the verbal resignation of Dr. Ogum.



"Nana Yaw Amponsah should come out and explain what's going on between management and Coach Ogum. This isn't a Board matter.

"Why does he always sack coaches or you hear a coach wants to resign? Is he not accommodative?" he told footballghana.com in an interview.



Since taking over as the CEO of Asante Kotoko in less than three years, Nana Yaw Amponsah has parted ways with three coaches namely Maxwell Konadu, Mariano Barreto, and Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Maxwell Konadu was sacked after three games while Mariano Barreto was shown the exit door for failing to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



