Why did we sack CK for Milo? – Gabby asks

Former coach of the Black Stars, C k Akonnor

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has questioned the decision to sack former coach of the Black Stars C k Akonnor for Milovan Rajevac.

His comments come after Ghana crashed out of the tournament following a shocking 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros.



Following the defeat to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute tweeted “We actually lost to Comoros.



“Yes! And, if we just played our best game in the tournament in losing to the least fancied side at AFCON then it sums up the state of the Black Stars today. My question is: so why did we sack CK?”



A former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called for the dissolution of the senior national team, the Black Stars following the abysmal performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



He also called for the appointment of a new coach who should be given the space to work and select the players he believes can deliver.

The team managed just a point in their group stage.



Asked whether Ghana should get a new set of players for the Black Stars, Dr. Nayho Nyaho-Tamakloe answered” Absolutely. That is what should be done now because what I saw this evening was so disturbing.



“You can see that for the first time we have players who were not focusing on what they were doing because some of the goals that came in are very disturbing. If you have a good defense and you are really focused some of the balls will not get in the net at all.”



“I believe strongly the Black Stars itself should be dissolved completely and then we hire a very competent coach.



Such a competent coach should be given the opportunity to select the boys himself and also this must be done very quickly because I believe next year, we are going to have another AFCON,” he said on the Good Evening Ghana program Tuesday, January 18.