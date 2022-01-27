Why did you sack Akonnor, Kwasi Appiah? – Fredda Prempeh takes on GFA after AFCON fiasco

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Calls for more local players in Black Stars increase

Ghana in search of new Black Stars coach



MPs debate Ghana's poor performance at 2021 AFCON



The Member of Parliament for Tano North, Freda Akosua Prempeh, is seeking answers from the Ghana Football Association with respect to the sacking of Kwasi Appiah and CK Akonnor.



She disclosed that the GFA must explain their decision to fire the former Ghana international to appoint Milovan Rajevac as head coach.



“Something went wrong somewhere and has to be addressed. Who appointed the coach [Milovan Rajevac]? Who sacked CK Akonnor, why did they push Kwesi Appiah aside,” Fredda Prempeh said on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Akonnor was appointed in 2020 and was axed after 20 months in charge. The former Ghana International guided the Black Stars to qualify for AFCON 2021 before his dismissal.



Following Akonnor’s exit, the GFA appointed Milovan Rajevac for the second time. The Serbian was unsuccessful with the Black Stars as his side got eliminated from the AFCON 2021 in the group stages.



Fredda Prempeh noted that the first mistake the GFA made was reappointing a coach who couldn’t communicate to the players in English.



According to her, on some occasions, she realized how the Black Stars players struggled to play to instructions because there was no proper communication.



“This is a coach who could not communicate in English, what if he says A and the interpretation says B to the players. You could see the technical bench arguing with the coach and Ghanaians were seating on stones hoping that we can redeem our image,” the MP stated.