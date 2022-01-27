Why do we always call on God when playing football? - KT Hammond asks Ghanaians

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa Constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa Constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond [K.T Hammond] has asked why Ghanaians always run to God when the Black Stars are playing in major tournaments.



K.T Hammond said that football is a technical sport that deals with proper technical direction, training, and hard work but he has observed that Ghanaians always want the easy way to win games by turning to God.



“I know I would have died if I had watched that game because the reaction from the game was not good. Always calling on God when playing football. Ghana is the only country who always calls on God to intervene when playing football, let them get a new coach and things will be better,” K.T Hammond said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The Adansi-Asokwa lawmaker made these comments while reacting to Ghana’s worst-ever record in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars under Milovan Rajevac set an unwanted record in the 2021 ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by exiting the competition without winning a single game in a group that had Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco.



KT Hammond was least impressed by the performance of the team in 2021 AFCON and chided the outgone coach Milovan Rajevac for it.



Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has sacked Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.