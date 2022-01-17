Why does Ghana want Kudus desperately after using him as substitute at U-17 level – Opeele

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ajax prevent Kudus from joining the Black Stars

Kudus passed fit by Ajax medical team



Black Stars get ready to face Comoros at AFCON 2021



Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has questioned why Ghana’s senior national team desperately need Mohammed Kudus after not considering him good enough at youth level.



With Ghana’s AFCON 2021 on the verge of crashing, the Black Stars are working hard to beat the clock in order to get Kudus back from injury after failing to win a game at the tournament.



But according to Opeele Boateng, the Black Stars should rather go in for the players who were considered better than Kudus at the U17 level.



“Kudus Mohammed was a sub player in the Ghana U17 team at the 2017 World Cup. Fast forward, Ghana Black Stars are now desperately in so need of Kudus to come out of injury to help. So I ask, where are the rest of that Ghana 2017 under 17 players who benched Kudus?,” Opeele Boateng stated in a tweet on Sunday January 16, 2022.

Mohammed Kudus was a member of Ghana’s U-17 side who won silver at the youth AFCON tournament after losing to Mali in the final.



The Black Starlets went to the World Cup that same period but exited the tournament after suffering another defeat to Mali in the Quarterfinal stage.



Kudus was considered a second fiddle at the Black Starlets as he only came on as a substitute for the team.



Ajax Amsterdam have prevented Kudus from joining the Black Stars after struggling with his fitness despite being passed fit for games by the medical team.



Ghana is hoping to beat Comoros in their last group C game on Tuesday, January 18 2022 to advance to the next stage of the AFCON.



