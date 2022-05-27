Why ex-Nigerian defender Taribo West threatened to break Charles Taylor's leg

Former Black Stars winger, Charles Asampong Taylor has opened up on his unfriendly encounter with former Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Taribo West.

Charles Taylor, then in his prime after leading Accra Hearts of Oak to win the CAF Champions League was part of the team that played against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars drew goalless in that game and according to Charles Taylor, he was threatened by some of the Nigerians to tone down on his dribbling else he will end the game on a stretcher.



Reliving the moment when he wore the Black Stars jersey, Charles Taylor revealed that he was star-struck when he saw the likes of Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu on the pitch.



"We (Hearts of Oak players) were surprised when they mentioned our names that we were the ones going to face Nigeria when Baffour Gyan was the only foreign-based player to join us."



"I saw afraid when I saw Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and the likes because they were playing for big teams in Europe and I was watching them on TV and that's the truth. And I remember discussing my fears with Ishmael Addo during the warmup."

"But I overcame that fear when after the first half when I realized that the Nigerians were afraid of me. I remember Taribo West walked to me and asked the team I play for Europe but upon telling him that I play for Hearts of Oak, he threatened to break my leg if I keep dribbling them," he said in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on Youtube.



He added that the threat from Taribo West scared him but his teammate Emmanuel Osei Kuffour stepped in and told him that nothing will happen to him.



"Osei Kuffour heard the threat so he told me to forget about it because Taribo West can't do anything to me and that motivated me because if the General says that nothing will happen, then surely nothing will happen."



