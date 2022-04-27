Why is Saddick Adams on retirement when Toni Kroos is playing actively? - Ex-footballer quizzes

Former Asante Kotoko player, Saddick Adams

Retired Ghanaian footballer, Sampson Odoi has questioned why former Asante Kotoko Saddick Adams has retired from football when the likes of Toni Kroos are still playing active football.



Saddick Adams played against the Real Madrid midfielder at the U-17 Word Cup in 2007 where he scored a goal in Ghana’s 2-3 defeat to Germany.



Although both players played at the World Cup in 2007, Saddick Adams is currently inactive while Toni Kroos still plays actively in Europe.

Sampson Odoi who played for both Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics believes that Sadick Adams would have a fulfilled career if he used his real age.



“Saddick Adams scored for Ghana against Germany at the 2007 Youth championship but Sadick Adams has retired and Kroos who was part of that tournament is still playing,” Sampson Odoi said.



“All those players from that tournament have retired because they don’t use their real age,” he added.



According to him, “since the MRI was introduced, Ghana has not been able to win youth championships.”



Saddick Adams last played active football in April 2021.

