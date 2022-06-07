Why social media users are praising Hearts of Oak board chair Togbe Afede

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede returns GH¢365k to the state



The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede is getting all the praise on social media after he exhibited an act many deem to be patriotic and praiseworthy.



Social media users are hailing the former Council of State member after he returned a GH¢365k amount paid him by the state as Ex-Gratia for the position he held from 2017 to 2020.



Togbe Afede, in a statement issued on Monday, June 6 said that it was not appropriate for him to take the money as he earned monthly salaries.



Togbe Afede noted that “I did not think the payment was made to trap me, as is being speculated.”



“I believe it was paid to everybody who served on the Council of State. However, I thought that extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work, for which I received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges. So, I was very uncomfortable with it,” he added.

“After weeks of trying, I obtained advice on how to refund inappropriate payments to the State, and on March 4, 2022, I made the refund into the Controller & Accountant General’s Department Suspense Account at the Bank of Ghana,” he said on the latest statement.



Togbe Afede explained that the act is fuelled by his principle that people should not be benefit hugely from serving the country.



“I want to add that my rejection of the payment was consistent with my general abhorrence of the payment of huge Ex Gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have by their own volition offered to serve our poor country,” the statement concluded.



The former President of the National House of Chiefs is being getting the plaudits on social media with users praising him for returning the money.



Have you at a point imagined that a Ghanaian will do this?



Owner of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV refunds ex gratia paid to him for serving on the Council of State. He describes the position as a privilege and doesn't want any extra payment beside the allowance and salaries. pic.twitter.com/K98jJmFj1S — George Nitro (@georgenitroduah) June 7, 2022

God bless @togbeafedexiv with more years n the wisdoms, he gave to King Solomon to Togbe Afede for rejecting GHS 365K paid to him as ex-gratia. Long life Board Chairman n Majority Shareholder of @HeartsOfOakGH. We pray for leaders like Togbe. pic.twitter.com/tp3zHvba9C — SILVA #YDFM???????????? (@brasilvaGH) June 7, 2022

Togbe Afede didn't merely reject the payment of GHC 365,392.67 as Ex Gratia, he also indicated his "general abhorrence of the payment of huge Ex Gratia" to people who serve* our poor country.



It turns out that we are rather serving these people.



Thank you Togbe Afede!#JoySMS pic.twitter.com/u8hgfsQ6DV — Kwame S. Appiah (AK-0002812) (@KwameSAppiah) June 7, 2022

Togbe Afede for president — Fiifi Adinkra (@fiifiadinkra) June 7, 2022

His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV returns Council of State Membership Ex-gratia for his four year work as a member of the Council of State, 2017-2020. “......I do not think my work merited the payment to me of a colossal sum of GHC 365,392.57 as ex-gratia.....”



Integrity ???????? pic.twitter.com/j27eg16T5X — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) June 7, 2022

Togbe Afede is a leader not like others grabbing state lands. pic.twitter.com/x1nFTUQREE — Dino (@Dinopundz) June 7, 2022

Togbe Afede has refunded over 365k cedis Government paid into his account to trap Him and buy his conscience. — 4rina (@blac4rina) June 3, 2022

This is one by far a cue to the rest of the chiefs in Ghana. That a true leader leads by example, Thank you Togbe Afede XIV for setting the tone: you didn't just reject the obnoxious ex gratia but exposing who a leader is! pic.twitter.com/KPAliT5XqD — Rick_flame????️ (@Abilba_rapheal) June 7, 2022

Togbe Afede Chief of Asogli State



Living an exemplary life. Kudos, brother. pic.twitter.com/BymYv4gm1U — Selikem Korku Donkor (@SelikemDonkor) June 6, 2022