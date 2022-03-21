Why the Black Stars are trending on social media

Black Stars players continue to arrive in camp

The Black Stars of Ghana are leading the social media trends ahead of their highly-anticipated game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



The Ghana Football Association had earlier announced on Monday that the Black Stars Technical team would address the country.



This created a frenzy mood around the country with many anticipating the much-awaited announcement of the Black Stars squad.



However, it turned out the Black Stars were unable to hold the address and failed to apologize to Ghanaians for not being able to go on with the meeting.



Some Ghanaians took to social media to ridicule the Ghana Football Association and call the bluff of the FA for deciding to use the GFA app for the address while there were other alternatives they could have used.

Another issue why the Black Stars are in the trends is because players invited for the games are reported to have started arriving in camp ahead of the March 25, 2022 encounter against Nigeria.



The whole euphoria around the Black Stars is what has made them top the trends on social media.



There is Facebook, there is Twitter, there is state TV, but the Ghana FA choose to address such an important topic on the Ghana Football App, which has less than 10,000 downloads.



Somebody at the FA is really bent on disrespecting/annoying their biggest stakeholder: the fans. pic.twitter.com/AXRPHU5r7R — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 21, 2022

11.23am Ghana time.



The address did not happen on the Ghana FA app. ???????? https://t.co/Zp7aD7ajZW — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 21, 2022