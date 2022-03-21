0
Menu
Sports

Why the Black Stars are trending on social media

Video Archive
Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players continue to arrive in camp

Chris Hughton and Otto Addo address the nation

Jordan Ayew remains a doubt for Ghana vs Nigeria game

The Black Stars of Ghana are leading the social media trends ahead of their highly-anticipated game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The Ghana Football Association had earlier announced on Monday that the Black Stars Technical team would address the country.

This created a frenzy mood around the country with many anticipating the much-awaited announcement of the Black Stars squad.

However, it turned out the Black Stars were unable to hold the address and failed to apologize to Ghanaians for not being able to go on with the meeting.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to ridicule the Ghana Football Association and call the bluff of the FA for deciding to use the GFA app for the address while there were other alternatives they could have used.

Another issue why the Black Stars are in the trends is because players invited for the games are reported to have started arriving in camp ahead of the March 25, 2022 encounter against Nigeria.

The whole euphoria around the Black Stars is what has made them top the trends on social media.

Check out some of the reactions below





















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Partey gifts Gabby Otchere-Darko Arsenal jersey
Anticipation high as Ghana announce squad for Nigeria games
AS Roma's Afena-Gyan heading home for Nigeria showdown
ECG goes after two companies engaged in illegal power theft for 12 months
Ashaiman donation ruckus: The facts according to Police and Barker-Vormawor
Ukraine president appeals to Russian public, says soldiers' bodies piling up
We will continue to resist rhetoric and advances of coup mongers – Akufo-Addo
People who opt to stay in villages have chosen poverty – Ken Agyapong
Pass E-Levy Bill now – NMC Chairman to Parliament
Educationist questions timing and quality of Free SHS policy
Related Articles: