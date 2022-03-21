Why the Black Stars are trending on social media

Black Stars players continue to arrive in camp
The Black Stars of Ghana are leading the social media trends ahead of their highly-anticipated game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.
The Ghana Football Association had earlier announced on Monday that the Black Stars Technical team would address the country.
This created a frenzy mood around the country with many anticipating the much-awaited announcement of the Black Stars squad.
However, it turned out the Black Stars were unable to hold the address and failed to apologize to Ghanaians for not being able to go on with the meeting.
Some Ghanaians took to social media to ridicule the Ghana Football Association and call the bluff of the FA for deciding to use the GFA app for the address while there were other alternatives they could have used.
Another issue why the Black Stars are in the trends is because players invited for the games are reported to have started arriving in camp ahead of the March 25, 2022 encounter against Nigeria.
The whole euphoria around the Black Stars is what has made them top the trends on social media.
Check out some of the reactions below
There is Facebook, there is Twitter, there is state TV, but the Ghana FA choose to address such an important topic on the Ghana Football App, which has less than 10,000 downloads.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 21, 2022
Somebody at the FA is really bent on disrespecting/annoying their biggest stakeholder: the fans. pic.twitter.com/AXRPHU5r7R
11.23am Ghana time.
The address did not happen on the Ghana FA app.
???????? https://t.co/Zp7aD7ajZW— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 21, 2022
So I have downloaded the Ghana Football App to watch the “Address to the Nation” by the national team coaches as advertised by the @GhanaBlackstars handle.— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) March 21, 2022
Here’s what I saw
What’s the deal here, @ghanafaofficial ? pic.twitter.com/Gmj5CErwXY
Nbs state of the nation address the Black Stars coach Otto Addo and his technical director Chris Hughton dey come do at 8:30am today ????????— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) March 21, 2022
An official of FC Nantes just confirmed to me that Osman Bukari has been placed on standby by the handlers of the Black Stars. The communication has gone to both the club and player.— Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) March 21, 2022
Must be a very good squad to have Osman Bukari on standby then.
If the Black Stars list comes out and I don’t see Hulk, Captain America, Braun Strowman, the Rock, Batista, Roman Reigns, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe, Benzema, and Lewandowski in the squad, I would be very surprised charley!— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) March 21, 2022
Cos the way them dey do this secret squad de33
The GFA’s antics regarding the Black Stars squad is actually an indirect vote of no confidence in themselves and the squad that they’ll be presenting against Nigeria and it’s just pathetic!— Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) March 21, 2022
One thing is bound to happen with the current GFA’s posture:— Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) March 21, 2022
1. The Black Stars may just beat Nigeria & qualify for the WC and they’ll happily justify this chequered billed-up
OR
2. We get beaten & further widen the growing disquiet/disaffection among fans.
The Black Stars coaches' address won't start any time soon. The players who arrived in the country last night will have breakfast with the technical team at 9am, after which that address can happen. #Citisports— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 21, 2022
A country where we beg for everything - good roads, hospitals, electricity, water and now a new one; the Black Stars squad.— Yaw (@theyawofosu) March 21, 2022
State of the Nation Address delayed.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 21, 2022
State of the Black Stars Address delayed.
Black Stars squad dem dey mention am one one ???????????? you have to follow all Sports journalists to get the full squad— RAF JERSEYS (@rafael_avogadro) March 21, 2022
