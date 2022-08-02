28
Why this photo of Afena-Gyan and white lady has resurfaced on social media

Felix Afena Gyan One Felix Afena-Gyan with the lady

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A particular photo of AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan seated at a stadium with a lady has been making the rounds on social media for over 12 hours.

The photo of Afena-Gyan and the lady has been widely circulated on social media as Ghanaians advised him to stay away from such ladies.

Though the picture has been in existence for months, the recent interest is due to some allegations leveled against a Ghanaian player by a social media user.

Social media users are urging the 19-year-old to take cues from the embattlement of the said player who plies his trade with a club based in London.

Afena-Gyan shot to fame in November 2021 after he scored a brace for AS Roma in a game against Genoa in Serie A.

Gyan has since made his Black Stars debut and scored one in six matches for the senior national team.

The forward has been rumored to be eyeing a loan move outside Rome to aid his development as a striker.

He is expected to lead the line for the Black Stars when they participate in their fourth World Cup in November this year.

