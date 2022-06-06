2
Why would humans with brains do this? - Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium

Manasseh Azure Awuni 2 Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama beat Elmina Sharks 3-1

Etouga hits double against Great Olympics

Samuel Boadu unhappy with Hearts of Oak defeat to King Faisal

Ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has lashed out at fans of Elmina Sharks who locked out players and officials of Medeama Sporting Club after their Ghana Premier League game on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The gatekeeper at the Nduom Sports Stadium locked it up after Sharks were thumped 3-1 by Medeama in a matchday 32 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

A brace from Ansu Kofi Patrick and Kwesi Donsu propelled Medeama SC to a 3-1 win against relegated Elmina Sharks at the Nduom stadium.

After the game, there were reports of some disturbance at the stadium, resulting in Medeama issuing a number of tweets, some of which have been deleted.

Reacting to the development, Manasseh tweeted “Why would human beings with human brains do this?”.

Medeama have been propelled to 3rd on the league table with 53points. The Tarkwa-based side have the same points as second-placed Bechem United.

League champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Great Olympics 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Franck Mbella Etouga scored the match-winner in the 69th minute - his 21st goal of the season to give Asante Kotoko victory over Olympics.

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



