Wild celebrations as ex-NPP MP carries Hearts of Oak ‘golden stool’ after Kotoko's loss

Titus Glover with the Hearts 'golden stool'

• Hearts fans were impressed with their club's 1-0 victory over Kotoko

• The team now has to win two of its three remaining matches to be crowned champions



• Titus Glover, the former MP for Tema East joined in the celebrations



For over a decade, supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak have had to watch on agonizingly as rivals Kotoko and new boys Aduana Stars, Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities) and Berekum Chelsea win trophies and represent Ghana at CAF inter-club competitions.



The past ten years and over under the leadership of Togbe Afede has been an excruciating one for Hearts who have seen their club gone from ‘continental club masters’ to relegation battlers at some point.



But due to some reasons, both planned and unplanned, the club seems to have rediscovered itself and now working its way up.

The first step in the rediscovery process is to capture a league title and then compete on the continental stage where the club indeed belongs.



They have been peerless this season, especially in the second half of the season where coach Samuel Boadu strangely left the well-managed Medeama, one of many clubs which is an off-shoot to Hearts to managed a Hearts team which in the view of critics was in disarray.



Boadu’s team has been awesome. Before playing Kotoko, they had gone nine matches without a defeat. Only once have they drawn and only twice have they conceded.



They were tied on the same points as Kotoko and to win the league and get back to Africa, they had to beat Kotoko or avoid a goal-scoring draw.



The task was daunting but a 66th minute strike from a player who once wore the jersey for Kotoko gave them a victory that put them in a position to win the title for the first time in twelve years.

This victory has resurrected the love for Hearts fans and on the streets of Accra on Sunday, June 27, 2021, they were everywhere.



From the stadium to wherever you passed, Hearts fans draped in their rainbow colours lined up and chorused the ‘Arose Arose’ song.



Somewhere on the streets of Tema, a former Member of Parliament for Tema West was caught in the enjoyment too.



Carrying a ‘golden stool’ of Hearts of Oak colours, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover is seen with tens of Hearts fans celebrating their 1-0 victory over Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



