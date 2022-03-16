Wild celebrations on social media after FIFA approved Baba Yara as host for Ghana-Nigeria game

FIFA rejects Cape Coats Sports Stadium

FIFA approve Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana-Nigeria first leg



Ghana to face Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers



FIFA's approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria has elicited wild celebration among Ghanaians on social media.



The Black Stars following the announcement will now host the first leg of the tie at the Baba Yara Stadium after FIFA and CAF rejected the Cape Coast Stadium.



The last time Ghana played a World qualifier at the venue was in 2013 when the Black Stars beat Egypt 6-1 in the first leg.



The historic moment has ignited optimism among Ghanaians on Twitter who believe a repeat is on the cards, this time against Nigeria.



Ghana initially had its main venue for the match, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, rejected due to the poor state of the pitch.



But the FA triggered the emergency license under extraordinary circumstances law to switch the match to Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, FIFA officially announced that the Baba Yara Stadium has been accepted following an inspection on Sunday, March 13.



Here are the reactions of Ghanaians following the announcement





Baba Yara Sports stadium too if you play nonsense football, no be small wo maame tw3 you go collect from the fans — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) March 16, 2022

Baba Yara sports stadium dier Nigeria go feel am ankasa for there . Simple win for Black Stars — ???????? Mempeasem President ???? (@AsieduMends) March 16, 2022

Asante Kotoko warmly welcomes the Black Stars of Ghana to Baba yara Stadium!!



The Pitch is ours❤❤❤



Nigerians are not ready for the HEAT❤❤❤???????????????? pic.twitter.com/v9UrTiV5ty — Kobby Flynn (@phacelord) March 16, 2022

As them take the fixture come Baba Yara de3 we go score Nigeria like 8. If dem no nor make dem ask Egypt — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) March 16, 2022

Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Ghana vs Nigeria Clash? Haha Pray for Nigeria — TWO TERTY ???? ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) March 16, 2022

Baba Yara Stadium aka Slaughter House! Let the Nigerians come pic.twitter.com/82Fyp2bbB0 — Kwaku Ahenkorah (@KwakuAhenkorah3) March 16, 2022

The last time a FIFA World Cup play-off game was held at the Baba Yara Stadium. ????



This is how it ended! ????#WCQ2022 #GHANIG #GhanaNigeria pic.twitter.com/J5FmBpjL2d — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) March 16, 2022

We scored Egypt 6-1 in Baba Yara sports stadium doesn’t mean we can score Nigeria. They should better check in Black stars players before. — Ghana Yesu (Azoorzor) ???? (@Azoorzor1) March 16, 2022

Kumerica Here We Come????????????????????????!



CAF has Approved the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the #WCQ2022 clash between ???????? Ghana and Nigeria ????????!



????Y3 b3 sore???????????? pic.twitter.com/hi4PbKqXEr — Alexis Laura Daniels (@iamalexislaura) March 16, 2022

Baba yara will be full dat day,Buh Ghana will be playing as an away team????????Against nkoaaa???????? — Alkaline Kwadwo_DMC????❤️ (@rooney_alkaline) March 16, 2022

Hello fellow @KotokoUltras members , @GhanaBlackstars is coming to Baba Yara ooo. Chart no ato anaa? — Bro kwame ???????????????????????? (@Mr_Atakora) March 16, 2022

At it stands now wizkid is scared of Ghana vs nigeria play off match at Baba yara staudium. — kelewale wura ba (@Nhighkid) March 16, 2022

At it stands now wizkid is scared of Ghana vs nigeria play off match at Baba yara staudium. — kelewale wura ba (@Nhighkid) March 16, 2022

The last time ????????Ghana was involved in a two legged World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ist Leg - Ghana 6-1 Egypt



2nd Leg - Egypt 2-1 Ghana



Welcome to ????????Kumasi!!!!#GhanaNigeria #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/huxm72u6m7 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 16, 2022

Baba Yara de3 only one result



Ghana 3-0 Nigeria ???????????????? — RashGudaLfc???? (@RashGudaGh) March 16, 2022

Black stars won't lose a match at Baba Yara#WCQualifiers — Nana Yaw Sefa ❤ (@NanaYawSefa1) March 16, 2022