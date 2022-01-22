2
MenuSports
Twi News

Wild reactions on social media as Ghana draws Nigeria in FIFA World Cup playoff

Ghana To Face Nigeria In FIFA World Cup Playoff 45.jfif play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
The winner of the the double fixture qualifier will gain a ticket to Qatar 2022

Sat, 22 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Ghana takes on Nigeria

Super Eagles to play first game in Ghana

GFA sacks Milovan Rajevac

Ghana’s FIFA World Cup playoff draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been met with several wild reactions by football fans from different corners of the earth.

The Blacks Stars of Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the last round of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar.

The fixture between the two West African giants was determined at a draw held by CAF in Cameroon on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

The winner of the much-anticipated game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles will gain automatic qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a representative of Africa.

But with the current form of the Black Stars as compared to the Nigerians, there seems to be some sort of fear from Ghanaians on social media because of the performance of the Super Eagles in the ongoing AFCON.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were the only team who won their opening three games in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon while the Black Stars exited the tournament without winning a single game.

Nigerians are confident that they will be in Qatar for the World Cup because this Black Stars team that couldn’t beat Comoros cannot hurt them.

TWI NEWS

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:





























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: