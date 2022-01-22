Wild reactions on social media as Ghana draws Nigeria in FIFA World Cup playoff

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Ghana’s FIFA World Cup playoff draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been met with several wild reactions by football fans from different corners of the earth.
The Blacks Stars of Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the last round of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar.
The fixture between the two West African giants was determined at a draw held by CAF in Cameroon on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
The winner of the much-anticipated game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles will gain automatic qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a representative of Africa.
But with the current form of the Black Stars as compared to the Nigerians, there seems to be some sort of fear from Ghanaians on social media because of the performance of the Super Eagles in the ongoing AFCON.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria were the only team who won their opening three games in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon while the Black Stars exited the tournament without winning a single game.
Nigerians are confident that they will be in Qatar for the World Cup because this Black Stars team that couldn’t beat Comoros cannot hurt them.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:
Egypt v Senegal
Cameroon V Algeria— The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) January 22, 2022
Ghana v Nigeria
DR Congo v Morocco
Mali v Tunisia
These World Cup play-offs!????????????????????#WorldCup
The only Ghanaian team to beat Nigeria in the World Cup playoff— Shatta Ama ???????????????????????? (@CSexier) January 22, 2022
Fear and panis* ???? pic.twitter.com/ZKBjyxAvZE
Ghana VS Nigeria in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Playoffs. Who’s winning the Jollof Derby?— Shatta Ama ???????????????????????? (@CSexier) January 22, 2022
Retweet for Ghana ????????
Like for Nigeria ???????? pic.twitter.com/kSmMlXBTHW
Nigeria vs Ghana in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers. It's more than just football, It's a declaration of war ????
Burna Boy vs Shatta Wale
Nigeria jollof vs Ghana Jollof— Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) January 22, 2022
Winner takes all ????#WCQ
FIFA World Cup playoffs - Africa pic.twitter.com/KvpEDJXxUF— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) January 22, 2022
Ghana vs Nigeria?— Rinu Oduala ???????? (@SavvyRinu) January 22, 2022
God of banter, we thank you o ????????
The final round of the #WCQ clashes has been announced! ????— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 ???? (@CAF_Online) January 22, 2022
???????? Nigeria ???? Ghana ????????#WorldCup | @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0k07cIChxl
Nigeria ???????? vs Ghana ????????
Head to head
Games - 49
Ghana wins - 21
Nigeria wins - 10
Draws - 18#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022— Yaw ???????? (@theyawofosu) January 22, 2022
Fifa should allow Nigeria to sign players cos what we go do them that day go be crazy— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 22, 2022
BREAKING: Ghana ???????? and Nigeria ???????? will rekindle their rivalry in the World Cup playoffs.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 22, 2022
To be honest the easiest draw Ghana could get is what we got.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 22, 2022
You all shaken because of Nigeria's form in this Afcon but a derby is a derby
Ghana vs Nigeria, we die finish ???? #WCQ— Malik Ofori ???????? (@malikofori) January 22, 2022
Last time Ghana lost to Nigeria was at AFCON 2006.
Since then:
???????? 4-1 ????????
Friendly
???????? 2-1 ????????
AFCON
???????? 1-0 ????????— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 22, 2022
AFCON
???????? 0-0 ????????
Friendly
#AFCONwithGary pic.twitter.com/RyfBgjKKAM
Let’s laugh at Nigeria for not qualifying to World Cup 2022????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) January 22, 2022
Ghana Vs Nigeria— Highest Ebuka Majesty ???????????? (@kwaku_majesty_) January 22, 2022
The match will be 90 minutes and Banter will be 2 years for Twitter here ????????????
