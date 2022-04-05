Will HSV professional Stephan Ambrosius return to the team this season?

Stephan Ambrosius

Stephan Ambrosius has been absent from HSV for some months. If all goes according to plan, it should be enough for one expedition by the end of the season.

Stephan Ambrosius is one of the Rothosen's top fan favorites in Hamburg and at HSV. The 23-year-old defender was out of action for several months due to a variety of injuries, including two cruciate ligament tears.



Ambrosius was meant to be back in the matchday squad after the Sotogrande training camp, but recent muscle difficulties pushed him off track and necessitated further recuperation measures.

HSV must also devise a strategy for Chakvetadze, who has only been on loan thus far. He would prefer to remain in Hamburg.



Stephan Ambrosius played 26 games in the Bundesliga 2 before getting injured. He is a product of HSV's youth system, featuring in their u19 and reserve side.