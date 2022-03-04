6
Menu
Sports

Willem defender Leeroy Owusu to be included in Black Stars squad for Nigeria clash

Leeroy Owusu 35647 Willem defender, Leeroy Owusu

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo to announce Black Stars squad in the coming weeks

Ghana to host Nigeria in Cape Coast

Otto Addo convinces Leeroy Owusu to pledge allegiance to Ghana

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Leeroy Owusu could reportedly earn his debut Black Stars call-up to play for Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

According to ghanasoccernet.com, the full back has had successful talks with Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo and therefore will be included in the soon to be announced squad.

Owusu is eligible to play for Ghana despite appearing for the Netherlands at youth level.

The 25-year-old has been consistent for Willem II and could be the main competitor for Black Stars first choice, Andy Yiadom at the right-back position.

The former Ajax youth team player has missed only three games this season for in the Eredivisie, playing 90 minutes in all 21 matches he has featured.

The Black Stars will host the first leg of the Nigeria tie in Cape Coast on Friday, March 25. Whereas the return encounter in Nigeria is slated for Tuesday, March 29.

The winner of the doubleheader will join four other African nations who will represent the continent in the soccer showpiece in December in Qatar.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told
Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games
Kwesi Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine
Former NPP MP for Birim North passes on
Ethiopia FA mocks Wahab Adams’ nationality switch claim
Otto Addo drops experienced Wakaso, 6 others for Nigeria game
Coach abandons four Ghanaian players to join Ukraine soldiers to fight Russia
E-Levy: NDC boots out Ibn Chambas over ‘consensus’ agenda
Abdul Hayi Moomen quits GBC for top post at UDS
Related Articles: