Willem defender Leeroy Owusu to be included in Black Stars squad for Nigeria clash

Otto Addo convinces Leeroy Owusu to pledge allegiance to Ghana



Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Leeroy Owusu could reportedly earn his debut Black Stars call-up to play for Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



According to ghanasoccernet.com, the full back has had successful talks with Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo and therefore will be included in the soon to be announced squad.



Owusu is eligible to play for Ghana despite appearing for the Netherlands at youth level.

The 25-year-old has been consistent for Willem II and could be the main competitor for Black Stars first choice, Andy Yiadom at the right-back position.



The former Ajax youth team player has missed only three games this season for in the Eredivisie, playing 90 minutes in all 21 matches he has featured.



The Black Stars will host the first leg of the Nigeria tie in Cape Coast on Friday, March 25. Whereas the return encounter in Nigeria is slated for Tuesday, March 29.



The winner of the doubleheader will join four other African nations who will represent the continent in the soccer showpiece in December in Qatar.