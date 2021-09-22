0
Menu
Sports

William Amoo triumphs over Lord Arhin at Mccarthy Hill tournament

William Amoo2.jpeg William Amoo receiving his trophy

Wed, 22 Sep 2021 Source: ghanatennis.org

William Amoo emerged as the winner at the end of McCarthy Hill internal Tourney during the Founders Day holiday.

 

William played magnificently in a 6:1 victory over Lord Arhin at the McCarthy Hill Tennis club court. 

 

William had a smooth ride to the finals as he defeated Martin Mullar 6-1 and continued his fine form beating Isaac Quartey-Papafio 6-2 In the semifinals before overcoming Lord Arhin in the finals. 

 

In the doubles event: Michael Elolo paired Julian Mensa Segbawu to outwit Benjamin Ayikai Adamafio and his partner Gerald Kwame Asibu 6-4. 

 

Speaking to ghanatennis.org William said, "I would consider it as the best week of my life so far."

Source: ghanatennis.org
Disclaimer