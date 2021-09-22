William Amoo triumphs over Lord Arhin at Mccarthy Hill tournament

William Amoo receiving his trophy

William Amoo emerged as the winner at the end of McCarthy Hill internal Tourney during the Founders Day holiday.





William played magnificently in a 6:1 victory over Lord Arhin at the McCarthy Hill Tennis club court.







William had a smooth ride to the finals as he defeated Martin Mullar 6-1 and continued his fine form beating Isaac Quartey-Papafio 6-2 In the semifinals before overcoming Lord Arhin in the finals.





In the doubles event: Michael Elolo paired Julian Mensa Segbawu to outwit Benjamin Ayikai Adamafio and his partner Gerald Kwame Asibu 6-4.







Speaking to ghanatennis.org William said, "I would consider it as the best week of my life so far."