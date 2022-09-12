0
Menu
Sports

William Amponsah finishes 8th among 60,000 athletes at the Great North Run in UK

William Amponsah Uk William Amponsah in the front line in black shirt and red shorts

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s long-distance runner, William Amponsah, finished 8th in the Great North Run, held in Newcastle, UK over the weekend.

Over 60,000 runners across the world took part in the race, which saw the Ghanaian finish among the top ten runners.

Amponsah crossed the finish line with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes & 15 seconds in the half marathon race in the Elite Men’s Division.

Amponsah, who is Ghana’s national record holder in the 5,000 meters, raced alongside some of the finest athletes in the world.

Ugandan world record holder, Jacob Kiplimo, won the event, which was his first time competing.

The 21-year-old crossed the line in 59.33 minutes, as Olympic champion Selemon Barega came in second and Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele was third.

Amponsah represented Ghana at the Commonwealth Games as West Africa's half-marathon champion and the first African after Robert Hackman to compete in the 5000m final.

He’s won the 2018 Asante Akyem Marathon, Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon, and Millennium Half Marathon, and also placed 3rd at the Dubai Marathon.

As a student of the University of Education, Amponsah broke the 5000m, and 10,000m records at the Ghana Universities Sports Association Games.



JNA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II