William Opoku-Mensah hits hat-trick as Mukura Victory thump AS Muhanga

William Opoku Mensah Goal Striker, William Opoku-Mensah

Wed, 30 Jun 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker William Opoku-Mensah netted a hat-trick on the final day of the Rwandan top-flight league for Mukura Victory Sports FC against AS Muhanga.

Mukura FC finished the season with a flourish following their 4-1 victory over AS Muhanga at the Stade Huye.

Muhanga were silenced after just 12 minutes on the clock when Vincent Koffi Adams put Mukura FC ahead with a fine strike.

Three goals from Adams’ compatriot William Opoku-Mensah ensured the Black and Yellow lads finish the season on a high.

The former Asante Kotoko poacher bagged 5 goals with 3 assists in 9 appearances for Mukura Victory Sport FC in his maiden season.

He joined the Rwandan club from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals for an undisclosed fee.

