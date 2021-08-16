William Opoku Mensah set to join Zambian giants Nkana FC

William Opoku Mensah [R] plays in the Rwandan Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko forward William Opoku Mensah is on the verge of joining Zambian giants Nkana FC in the ongoing transfer window.

The enterprising forward currently plays in the Rwandan Premier League for Mukura Victory Sport.



He joined from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals after making just one appearance for the club in the second round of the league.



Opoku Mensah has been outstanding since joining the club in April 2021.

He has managed 5 goals and provided 3 assists scooping 3 Man of the Match awards in just 9 games for the side.



Mensah left Asante Kotoko SC in January 2021 after his contract expired.



He has had a stint with American club Swope Park Rangers in the USL Championship.