2
Menu
Sports

Williams, Lamptey and three others not taking advantage of Ghana because of WC - Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston E Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston says Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and three others are not taking advantage of Ghana because of the World Cup following their nationality switch.

The duo joins three other players including Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer in committing to the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers and 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

All five players could have the chance to go to the World Cup in Qatar this November if selected.

"Everyone has his or her opinion but to the players, I think World Cup is a bit stage for them and I'm sure that if the management tried to push and bring them early on I'm they will come because most of them especially Williams has done very well in the Spanish La Liga but he has not had the opportunity to play in the Spanish national team," Kingston said as quoted by Fooballghana.com.

Also, one thing we should know, the GFA had not approached him previously. I'm if they had approached him, he would come and play. It goes to the other players as well so for me I think it's not that they are taking advantage but they love to come and play for their country.

The Black Stars have been placed in Group H for the World Cup together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: