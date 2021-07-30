Wilson Arthur admits referee got some decisions wrong in Medeama’s victory over Attram De Visser

MTN FA Cup Committee chairman Wilson Arthur

MTN FA Cup Committee chairman Wilson Arthur has confessed that referee Andrews Awurisa got some decisions wrong in the MTN FA Cup quarter-final clash involving Medeama SC and lower-tier side Attram de Visser.

Attram de Visser, a division two league side, vehemently complained about the performance of the center referee and suggested he favoured the Tarkwa-based side to secure victory in the clash that ended 3-2 after Prince Opoku Agyemang scored a late winner for the Mauve and Yellows at the Akoon Park.



Arthur, who watched the entire game from the VIP stands at the Akoon Park, has confessed in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM that the referee got some decisions wrong in the course of the game but did not conclude those decision aided Medeama to secure victory in the game.



“I was there and I watched the entire game. Just as some players had their bad day and had to be substituted the referee also got a number of decisions wrong. In fact there were some decisions he took that I personally thought was wrong,” he told Peace FM.

He went further to comment that de Visser can appeal against the performance of the referee at the match review panel of the GFA.



“There are channels for addressing some of these things and the club can seek redress there,” he added.



Medeama will face Hearts of Oak in the second semi-final clash at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.