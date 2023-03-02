0
Menu
Sports

Win against Bechem Utd has gingered us for Hearts clash – Kotoko's Enoch Morrison

FqKXfWiWIAAQNVZ Kotoko midfielder, Enoch Morrison

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In-form Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enoch Morrison continued to excel in midweek and helped the team to beat Bechem United by a goal to nil in the Ghana Premier League.

The talented player netted the only goal of the match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to ensure his team bagged the maximum three points.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Enoch Morrison said the win was important to get the Reds ready for the Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

“We worked hard for the win. We knew we need the three points to ginger us for the Hearts of Oak game; it’s a big match but not that big for us because we are capable and know what we can do,” Enoch Morisson said after the Bechem United game.

The Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be played on Sunday, March 5.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
Related Articles: