Win the AFCON or we will take back the money invested in you - Guinea president

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya met the Guinea national team ahead of the 2021 AFCON

Guinea to start 2021 AFCON campaign against Malawi

2021 AFCON to start from January 9 to February 6



VAR will be used in 2021 AFCON



Guinea’s interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has charged the National Elephants to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.



The National Elephants of Guinea are part of the twenty-four countries who will be competing for the ultimate trophy in the 32nd edition of the world’s second-oldest continental competition.



Guinea have never won the AFCON in their history as the best result in the competition was in the Ethiopia 1976 edition when they lost the trophy to Morocco in the finals.



However, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya wants the current squad to change the narrative in the AFCON as he bid the team farewell at the seat of the Presidency when he handed over the national flag to the Guinea National team.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Doumbouya challenged the team to win the continental showpiece in Cameroon else will have to reimburse the money that the country has invested in them.



“Bring back the trophy or bring back the money we invested in you. Period,” the President said as reported by Avenirguinee.net.



Guinea will kick start its campaign against Malawi on January 10.



