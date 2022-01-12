Win your next two games if you want to qualify - Tony Baffoe tells Black Stars

Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe

Ghana loses first match at AFCON 2021

Black Stars prepare for next game against Gabon



Black Stars promises to deliver in next game



Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe has advised the Black Stars to win their next two games if they want to seal qualification to the next round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco in their first game in Group C on Monday, January 10 after making a big mistake in the box.



The defeat meant the Black Stars suffered their fourth defeat in the opening round of the continental showpiece.

In his interview with the media in Cameroon after Ghana’s training, Tony Baffoe explained that the Black Stars has no excuse not to win their next two games if they are indeed determined to qualify out of the group.



During the Morocco game, “I was going for a 0-0 and we conceded a goal,” the former CAF General Secretary stated.



He added, “From now on what is very important is to be very tactical and very oriented and pay attention to details and to win our two next two matches which are coming up against Comoros and Gabon. It is very important.



The Black Stars take on Gabon on Friday January 14, 20201