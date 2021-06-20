Windy Professionals FC: All you need to know about Hearts of Oak's FA Cup opponent

Windy Professionals FC

Source: Mutala Yakubu, Contributor

Windy Professionals is a 2nd Division team managed by the National Sports College in Winneba.

They were previously known as C.K. Gyamfi(Charles Kumi Gyamfi) Academy since the team was named in his honour.



The vision of the team is to scout, groom and promote talented young lads with football ambitions. Once recruited they are nurtured through the Academy system of the college to graduate and step into the senior team, Windy FC.



The team can boast of producing players like Abeiku Quansah, Stephen Gurah, Seth Sai-Obodai, Bright Luqman, Christopher Bonney, Adjei Boakye, Bright Andoh and Fifa Junior World Cup winner Samuel Inkoom.



2021 FA CUP record:

In their latest FA Cup campaign, Windy Professionals kicked off the preliminary round with a thumping 4-0 victory over Soccer Intellectuals to qualify for the main event.



They then narrowly beat first division side Unistar Academy by 1-0 in the round of 64 to qualify to the round of 32 where they face the most successful team in the competition Accra Hearts of Oak.



Also watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



