0
Menu
Sports

Winger Christian Atsu reacts to Al Raed's defeat against Al Hilal

Christian Atsu Christian Atsu

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Winger Christian Atsu believes his team was unfortunate in their Saudi Pro League loss against Al Hilal.

Atsu played 82 minutes as Al Raed were defeated 1-0 in their own stadium by the Suadi giants on Sunday.

It was Atsu's ninth appearance of the season, and he was satisfied with Al Raed's performance despite their loss.

Since returning from injury, the former Newcastle United winger has seen more game time.

He has played 274 minutes since returning from a 16-game absence due to injury.

Atsu joined Al Raed on a free transfer last year after leaving Newcastle United after four years.

He also played for Chelsea, Porto, Everton, Malaga among others.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Mzbel
Court gave a unanimous verdict, Bagbin’s ego bruised - Sulley Sumbian
Yaw Oppong appointed Director of Ghana School of Law
Alhassan Suhuyini storms out of chamber, Majority hoots at him
Judgment on Barker-Vormawor's bail application to be delivered on Wednesday
Be bold and drop Jordan Ayew - Otto Addo told
Late twist as Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call up again - Report
I gave my mother details of my properties before liposuction surgery – Kisa Gbekle
Afia Schwarzenegger slaps man at father's funeral
Two dead in accident at Odododiodio