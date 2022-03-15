Winger Christian Atsu reacts to Al Raed's defeat against Al Hilal

Christian Atsu

Winger Christian Atsu believes his team was unfortunate in their Saudi Pro League loss against Al Hilal.

Atsu played 82 minutes as Al Raed were defeated 1-0 in their own stadium by the Suadi giants on Sunday.



It was Atsu's ninth appearance of the season, and he was satisfied with Al Raed's performance despite their loss.



Since returning from injury, the former Newcastle United winger has seen more game time.

He has played 274 minutes since returning from a 16-game absence due to injury.



Atsu joined Al Raed on a free transfer last year after leaving Newcastle United after four years.



He also played for Chelsea, Porto, Everton, Malaga among others.