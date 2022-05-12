0
Winger Christian Atsu set to miss game against Al Nasr due to injury

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The technical handlers at Al Raed are very worried ahead of their game against Al Nasr in the next round of matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Winger Christian Atsu is currently injured and his recovery has been slow. The former Chelsea player missed the match against Al Tai in the 26th round of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Professional League.

Al Raed's technical handlers are waiting to see if Atsu will be given the go-ahead to play against Al Nasr in the 27th round at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Christian Atsu joined Al Raed during the 2021 summer transfer window. The 29-year-old joined the Pro League side on a two-year deal, having cut ties with English Premier League club Newcastle United following the expiration of his contract.

Christian Atsu spent his final year with Newcastle frozen out of the first-team and featuring mostly for the Newcastle U23 side.

