Winger Francis Amuzu suffers injury in Anderlecht’s heavy win over Kortrijk in Belgium

Francis Amuzu 2 750x422 1 Francis Amuzu

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu has picked up an injury in Belgium and could be out of action for some weeks.

The enterprising forward started for Anderlecht when they locked horns with Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

But Francis Amuzu lasted only 18 minutes after picking up a muscle injury in the sides 4-1 home win.

Goals from Jan Vertonghen, Majeed Ashimeru, Yari Verschaeren and Lior Refaelov ensured Anderlecht picked all points at stake over their opponent.

The Ghanaian winger is expected to return to action after the international break but his availability for Charleroi and West Ham games is in danger, according to reports in Belgium.

Amuzu has made 8 appearances in the Belgian top-flight this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in the process.

