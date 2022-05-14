0
Menu
Sports

Winger Francis Amuzu was close to joining Club Brugge as a youngster

Amuzu Francis 24 Francis Amuzu

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

It has been revealed that Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu was close to joining Club Brugge when he was a youngster.

At the age of 14, he was been chased by PSV and Anderlecht. He even had conversations with Peter Verbeke who was working with Club Brugge but Francis Amuzu selected Anderlecht instead.

The 22-year-old winger, who is frequently lambasted for his inefficiency, scored a fantastic hat-trick against Antwerp on Sunday. There has been much discussion concerning his future since then.

Amuzu would have steadily fought for a spot at Lotto Park, where he would be a dominant player. However, he is considering moving in order to gain more playing time. Despite not starting regularly coach Vincent Kompany likes and recognizes his ability.

The Anderlecht winger is under contract until the middle of 2024.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide
Fameye causes commotion at airport
My children are not into politics - Frema Osei-Opare
Snake enters Foso Training College dormitory, bites the 'balls' of young man
Bishop Ayensu's 'mental illness' denied him Chaplain General position - Asiedu Nketia
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay