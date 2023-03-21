2
Winger Frank Acheampong sends best wishes to Black Stars ahead of clash against Angola

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Frank Acheampong is upbeat ahead of the clash against Angola in the next round of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

While the Shenzhen FC winger is not part of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming games, he is confident that the players selected will be able to get the job done.

In a post on social media, Frank Acheampong has extended his best wishes to the players in camp.

“Good to see so many familiar faces as the Black Stars jetted off to Kumasi.

“I wished them all the best ahead of the Afcon qualifying matches against Angola.

“God bless our homeland Ghana and our Black Stars,” Frank Acheampong said on Twitter.

