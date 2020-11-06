Winner of 2020\21 Ghana Premier League to take home GH¢250,000

The winner of the 2020\21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) will smile home with a whopping GH¢250,000 as prize money.

In addition, the winner would receive a trophy, gold medals, and products from sponsors.



Mr. Kurt Okraku President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) revealed this at the launch of the 2020/21 football season.



According to Mr. Okraku, the second-placed team would receive GHC150, 000ghc, medals, and products from sponsors, whilst the third-placed team would go home with GHC80, 000, medals, and products from sponsors.

He added that winners of the Division One League (DOL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) will also take home handsome cash prizes, medals, and sponsors products.



The GPL is making a return after ten months of inaction following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



He expressed appreciation to all sponsors for their support.