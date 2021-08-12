Winning Olympic medals in athletics is possible with massive investment - Azamati

Benjamin Azamati

Source: GNA

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati says winning laurels in the Track & Field event at the Olympics is possible if athletes are supported to compete at the highest level.

Ghana has won five medals at the Olympics since its debut in 1952 in boxing (4) and football (1) but the track and field event is yet to deliver a medal despite having some great athletes who have competed in the past.



According to Azamati who holds the national record in 100m (9.95), lots of investment had to go into athletics if we aim to win laurels in the sport at the highest level.



Azamati, in a zoom meeting with pressmen after the Olympics, opined that sponsoring athletes to compete in bigger championships especially in Europe does aid athletes to get the necessary experiences and also boost their confidence going into mega sporting events like the Olympics.



He added, athletes if well-resourced can get into the right shape and compete to win laurels for the country having thanked Ghanaians for their support during the Olympics.

Azamati admitted that he was not in the best of shape going into this year's Olympics having not competed in any major competitions two months prior to the Olympics.



Nonetheless, Azamati said he had learned a lot from the games and has gained enough experience that will boost his performances in future championships.



The highly rated 23-year-old sprinter was part of Ghana's quartet who made the 4x100m final at this year's Olympics and also finished fourth in men's 100m dash.