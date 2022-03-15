0
Winning treble with Celtic was incredible, it will never be forgotten – Jeremie Frimpong

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong says winning treble with Scottish side Celtic was incredible and will never be forgotten.

The 21-year-old was instrumental for Neil Lennon’s side when they won all three domestic trophies in the 2019/2020 season.

Frimpong departed Glasgow to join German Bundesliga outfit, Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021 after making 51 appearances has described his achievement with Celtic as incredible.

"The treble was incredible and it will never be forgotten.

"Since then, I’ve known how great titles feel.” He told the Bild in Germany.

Meanwhile, Ghana has missed out of the enterprising defender after earning his first senior call up to play for the Dutch national team.

 

