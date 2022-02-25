With focus and unity, Ghana can beat Nigeria - GFA's Prosper Addo

GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo believes Black Stars need nationwide support to beat Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Abuja on Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar.



"This is not the time to shift blames on the GFA but with focus and unity, Ghana can beat Nigeria because World Cup brings a lot of benefits so Ghana should do all things possible and qualify," Addo said.

"It’s high time Ghanaians show support and motivate the players because with the love of Ghanaians the players can die for the nation."



Ghana are chasing a record 4th FIFA World Cup appearance while Nigeria seek for their 7th appearance in the competition.