With hard work Hearts can beat Kotoko - Amankwah Mireku ahead of Super clash

Hearts of Oak will face Asante Kotoko on Sunday

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Yaw Amankwah Mireku believes with hard work and determination, the Phobians should be able to beat league leaders Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday.

Hearts hosts their fiercest rivals on Sunday, February 20, in the first 'classico' of the season, with the champions needing a win to reduce the gap between them and the Porcupine Warriors.



Asante Kotoko has been in blistering form this season, leading the table with 36 points and have lost only two matches in the ongoing campaign.



And despite their form, Amankwah Mireku believes the Kumasi-based giants are beatable.

"Asante Kotoko undoubtedly, have a good team on paper going into Sunday's game against Hearts of Oak but I believe with hard work and determination, Hearts will be able to win the game to make the fans happy, it's very possible," he told Oyerepa FM.



"Asante Kotoko have an all-round team and that makes it difficult to play against the team but I believe the players of Hearts of Oak will be more determined to beat them on Sunday," he added.



Amankwah Mireku was captain of Hearts of Oak when they beat Kotoko to win the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.