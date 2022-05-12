1
With or without Franck Mbella Kotoko will strengthen the team - David Obeng Nyarko

Thu, 12 May 2022

Kotoko poster boy Franck Mbella Etouga has been very prolific for the porcupine warriors having scored 19 goals for the club this season.

But with his impressive form the money bags are circling for the Cameroonian International as the striker  has been linked with moves to several clubs abroad.

Although Kotoko is intent on keeping the striker but the money on offer may be too tempting to resist by  the reds.

But Head of Communications for Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko says that the club will strengthen the current whether Franck Mbella stays or depart  as they  will be playing  Africa.

He also adds that no one knew Mbella and Fabio Gama but these players have been very impressive for the  club.

"We as a club have our plans for next season. Before the start of the season, we brought a player from Brazil in the name of Fabio Gama and other good players even from Division One League," he told Asempa FM.

"Whether Mbella leaves or stays, we will do proper reinforcement because we will be playing Africa next season," he added.

The Ghana Premier League top scorer will face his nearest rival  Yaw Annor when of Ashgold who has 16  goals when Kotoko travel to Obuasi  for their match day 29  clash.

