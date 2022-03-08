Wollacott, Attah, Nurudeen maintained as Black Stars goalkeepers for Nigeria games

Attah has made the squad for the World Cup play-off

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has maintained Jojo Wollacott, Richard Attah and Abdul Nurudeen as the Black Stars goalkeepers for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

The trio were the goalkeepers named by Milovan Rajevac for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] hosted in Cameroon.



Wollacott, who was the first choice shot-stopper came under intense pressure following his unimpressive performance at the tournament.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper conceded in all three group games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



With the Black Stars set to host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg of the playoff games on March 25, Addo has named the trio as the goalkeepers for the games according to a report filed by Kumasi based Akoma FM.



Meanwhile, Richard Ofori, who was left out of the squad for the AFCON due to an injury has made a return to the squad, the report added.

Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the crucial games in the coming days as Footballghana.com has reported.



The squad is expected to have new faces after talks with players born abroad.



The Black Stars will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29.



Ghana are seeking to return to the global showpiece having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.



The Black Stars played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Mundial in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.