Wollacott over Mendy - Ghanaians react to Chelsea goalie's performance against Real Madrid

Ghanaians on social media have rated Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott, ahead of Senegal and Chelsea star, Edouard Mendy.
Mendy in his last two games for Chelsea has conceded 7 goals with most of them being avoidable.
The FIFA's best goalkeeper of the year had a night to forget at Stamford Bridge as the Blues lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on April, 06, 2022.
Ghanaian rival fans on Twitter have ridiculed Chelsea fans that Wollaccott could have done better than the Senegalese if he were supposed to be in the post.
The Swindon Town goalie recently pulled a magnificent performance in the Black Stars' one-all draw against Nigeria in Abuja, winning the hearts of many Ghanaians.
The draw secured Ghana a qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.
Meanwhile, Chelsea following the defeat will have to beat Real Madrid by 3 goals margin at the Bernabeu Stadium in order to qualify for the semi-finals.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Benzema has scored more hattricks against Edouard Mendy than he has against Jojo Wollacott. I know my goalkeeper— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) April 6, 2022
Wollacott would have easily saved all of Benzema’s goals. Mendy is overrated.— Fosty (@KwasiNawil) April 6, 2022
Mendy is just a useless overrated goalkeeper. Just unnecessary hype and noise making from the Chelsea fans, Jojo Wollacott is clear ????— Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) April 6, 2022
Like for Wollacott Rt for Mendy pic.twitter.com/ioGvCa5bBd— ???????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@IamZadok_) April 2, 2022
Wallacott >>> Mendy ???? pic.twitter.com/1dsUSM4IiP— “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) April 6, 2022
Wollacott Over Mendy— BASE 2 ???? (@Base2_sark) April 6, 2022
I have always rated Jojo Wollacott ahead of Mendy.— Sir John???????????????? (@jojoarhinn) April 2, 2022
“Wollacott >>> Mendy “ Situation critical????????— eVans (@Niiokaikweii) April 6, 2022
Chelsea!!!!???????????????????? Siuuuuuu— Havanna???????? (@RealHavanna_) April 2, 2022
Jojo Wollacott is clear of Mendy lmfao
Jojo Wollacott >>>>> Mendy— Vibes???????????????? (@omane_boniface) April 6, 2022
Jojo Wollacott Over Mendy #RoyalSports pic.twitter.com/jVAdiJPPnF— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@okt_ranking30) April 6, 2022
Charlie wey disrespect too this— Nana kwame (@AccentBlac) April 2, 2022
How u go fit compare Mendy to wollacott
Aah wollacott is far gone ????????
